RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army pledged on Saturday to end the threat of terrorism and extremism through a “whole-of-the-system approach,” according to the military’s media wing, as the nation saw an increase in terror attacks following the TTP’s unilateral withdrawal from the ceasefire truce.

The announcement follows an in-camera briefing on the security situation given to National Assembly members the day prior.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, presided over the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ). The forum evaluated Pakistan’s internal and external security challenges as well as the domestic and regional environments.

The forum reaffirmed the military’s commitment to fully assisting national defence efforts against both internal and external threats. It made clear that while security forces are conducting intelligence-based operations in regions along the western border, a national and government-wide strategy was required to permanently eliminate the threat of terrorism.

The government-sanctioned targeted counter terrorism campaign against terrorists will help to eradicate the country’s permissive aspects of terrorism, extremism, and instability, according to the statement.

The National Security Committee’s (NSC) objectives to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated use of all national power were pursued, and the forum reaffirmed its commitment to doing so.