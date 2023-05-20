Leading Dubai-based airline Emirates has made a significant improvement to its in-flight connectivity, enabling customers in all ticket classes to take advantage of free Wi-Fi access by enrolling in the Emirates Skywards programme.

Skywards members now have access to free app messaging services regardless of their membership level, Blue, Silver, Gold, or Platinum, and their preferred travel class, economy, premium economy, business, or first-class.

The unlimited free internet will be available to first-class passengers who are also Skywards members as well as to business-class Silver, Gold, and Platinum members. All travel classes will offer complimentary internet to Platinum Skywards members.

450,000 customers on average every month are using Emirates’ in-flight connectivity, according to the airline. According to this, usage has increased by 30% when compared to the same time last year.

Almost 10% of passengers currently make use of the free Wi-Fi onboard. On American routes, almost 20% of Emirates passengers use the Wi-Fi, while over 11% of all passengers use it on European and African routes.

An additional 30,000 economy-class customers join up for the free service every week thanks to the free in-flight Wi-Fi. Emirates has previously committed a sizeable sum of money—more than $300 million—to enhancing its in-flight internet.