Finally revealing a sneak peek at a forthcoming film, Ajay Devgn Thank God the trailer is coming out tomorrow.

The actor uploaded the poster on his Instagram account with the following caption: “Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your loved ones this Diwali! Tomorrow’s #ThankGod trailer will air.

On October 25 in theatres.”According to IndianExpress, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet play significant roles in Indra Kumar’s film Thank God. Bhushan and Krishan Kumar are the film’s producers.

For his work on the movies Dhamal and Masti, director Kumar is well-known.

With Thank God, Devgan and Preet will appear on screen for the third time. They previously worked together on the films De De Pyaar De and Runway 34.

Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra will work together once again in the interim. Both are presently contributing to the upcoming Indian Police Force series on Amazon Prime from Rohit Shetty.