Tomorrow marks the theatrical debut of Brahmastra, a movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhatt posted a picture of herself on Instagram that was taken for a commercial. She made the choice to dress elegantly in an orange dress, orange shoes, and an open haircut.

She captioned the image, “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In theatres tomorrow,” using a lot of heart and fire emoticons. The actress Neha Dhupia tweeted, “All the best, @aliabhatt.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Brahmastra, which stars the most well-known and acclaimed acting combination in B-town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In the Ayan Mukherjee movie Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan & Mouni Roy are both prominent