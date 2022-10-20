ISLAMABAD: Azam Swati, the PTI leader, had asked for bail in a case involving contentious tweets, but an Islamabad court postponed judgement on the request on Wednesday. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained the PTI senator last week after a charge was filed against him for tweeting disparaging remarks about the army chief and government institutions.

Swati, who is currently serving a 14-day judicial remand in the Adiala Jail, presented her case today before Special Judge Central Raja Asif, who deferred the decision following the conclusion of the arguments from both parties.Swati tweeted a hateful tweet against the army head, according to the FIA prosecutor who was testifying before the court, and she attempted to sow discord within the military forces.”

After several defendants in a case were declared not guilty, Azam Swati accused the COAS. What role did the army chief play in their release? Azam Swati made provocative comments about the army chief and institutions in a public forum, the FIA agent noted, and the PTI leader admitted to tweeting while being questioned.

Swati’s attorney, Babar Awan, said that his client had exercised his constitutional right to free expression.Awan asserted that the senator had endured abuse and humiliation while in jail .He questioned, “After Azam Swati’s tweet, was there a rebellion in the army. “Has any subedar fled since Azam Swati’s tweet? Capt. resigned?Later, the court put on hold the decision that will be made public tomorrow.