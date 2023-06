ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi is organising a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for seeing the Crescent of Zulhajj, 1444 AH.

Radio Pakistan reports that Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will preside over the meeting.

Additionally, the zonal/district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will take place on the same day and time at their respective headquarters.