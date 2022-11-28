RAWALPINDI: The ceremony for the Pakistan Army’s change of command will take place tomorrow (Tuesday), the ISPR announced on Monday, continuing a long-standing custom that symbolises the seamless continuity of the military leadership.

The “baton of command” will be passed from outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to General Asim Munir, who was appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24 to command the nation’s sentinels.

The military leadership remains uninterrupted when the baton is passed from an outgoing COAS to an entering one, sending the crucial message to the troops.

President Arif Alvi approved his appointment in its entirety.

The 17th army general to lead the Pakistani Army will be General Asim Munir.

At the GHQ event, former military chiefs will also take part.

Additionally, today’s farewell meetings between the President and Prime Minister and General Qamar Javed Bajwa are scheduled.

Lieutenant-General Asim Munir

The 23rd Frontier Force Regiment commissioned Gen. Munir in 1986. With the desired sword of honour in hand, he graduated from the 17th Officers Training Course in Mangla.

At the General Headquarters, he is currently serving as the quartermaster general.

The future leader of army received his education at Fuji School in Japan,the Command and Staff College in Quetta.

The Malaysian Armed Forces College in Kuala Lumpur, andthe National Defence University in Islamabad.