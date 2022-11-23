Tomorrow night in Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting a banquet for national cricketers, and notable people were also invited.

The 18-person team has been selected for the Test series against England, and the players are expected to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow. The team will start practising at the Pindi Stadium on November 25.

The PCB also planned a luncheon in celebration of the national cricketers, to which the white ball cricket team players, including the Test squad members, were also invited. The national team participated in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup finals. The dinner’s goal is to recognise and thank the players for their previous performances.

Diplomats and other prominent figures have also been invited to the meal.

It should be mentioned that the England cricket squad is scheduled to arrive on November 27 in the morning for the three-match Test series against Pakistan. Beginning on December 1 at the Pindi Stadium, the first match between the two teams will take place.