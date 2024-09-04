Tom Suozzi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress following Sheila Jackson’s death.

Talking to international media, he pledged to strengthen Pakistan and US bilateral ties and he was excited to take responsibility for the Pakistan Caucus.

Pakistan Caucus Chairman Tom Suozzi will visit Pakistan in November and he also chanted the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad.

Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, held a telephonic conversation with US lawmaker Tom Suozzi and discussed Pakistan-US relations for cooperation between the two countries.

The Pakistan ambassador asserted that Pakistan-US ties were pivotal for both states and the region and ready to boost economic ties.