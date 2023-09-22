Tolerance continues to be a pressing need in our world today. Differences of opinion are an inherent reality of life, present across all levels of society, from families and communities to nations. The question arises: How can we forge unity and harmony amid these differences?

The total eradication of differences is an unattainable goal. The key to peace, therefore, lies in embracing tolerance amid a multitude of opinions and differences.

Diversity of opinions is not evil; on the contrary, it enriches society in numerous ways. In becoming a melting pot of cultures and with its profound diversity, one can become an embodiment of what it is like to have a truly thriving diversity. It displays how the beauty of a garden is enhanced by the myriad variety of flowers coexisting.

Embracing diversity offers an opportunity to build character. Exhibiting good character by respecting those with similar views is commendable. However, Demonstrating excellent character involves treating those with divergent views with equal respect and dignity.

Intellectual development thrives when diverse thoughts interact. It is through the clash and exchange of differing perspectives that intellectual growth occurs. Adopting a policy of tolerance in the face of controversy is a positive course of action.

We should respect differing opinions. Adopting a policy of tolerance in the face of controversy and opposition is not a negative approach; rather, it is a positive course of action. The divergence of views plays a vital role in shaping the human psyche and fostering personal growth. When a society embraces this, character development flourishes.

Practicing tolerance prevents us from wasting time and energy on insignificant matters. With a composed mind, they can fully focus on their work without wasting time. Tolerance and forbearance enhance efficacy, while intolerance diminishes it.

Tolerance is not a compelled act but rather a positive principle of life, exemplifying the noble side of human character. The presence of tolerant individuals in society mirrors a garden blooming with diverse and vibrant flowers.

By embracing tolerance, celebrating diversity, and respecting differing opinions, we pave the way for unity and peace in our world. Let us remember that the path to harmony does not lie in eradicating differences but in learning to coexist and appreciate the value, they bring.

In this collective endeavor, we sow the seeds of a brighter future where tolerance reigns, conflicts dissolve, and peace prevails.

The UNSC adopted a landmark resolution jointly authored by the UAE and the UK on June 15, 2023. This historic resolution focuses on tolerance and its vital role in international peace and security.

It acknowledged, for the first time, the contribution of hate speech and extremism to the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflicts.

It called upon all relevant stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, media outlets, and social media platforms, to address and counteract hate speech and extremism that fuel armed conflicts.

A few decades ago, when ethnic conflicts, discrimination against minorities, and xenophobia towards refugees and asylum seekers were rising, the United Nations proclaimed 1995 as the ‘Year of Tolerance.’ This was to emphasize the crucial role of tolerance in promoting global peace.

Intolerance manifested through racism and religious fanaticism has led to various forms of discrimination and the intimidation of individuals with differing views.

There has been an alarming increase in violence and intimidation targeting authors, journalists, and freedom of expression and the emergence of political movements blaming specific groups for societal problems.

Intolerance is one of the greatest challenges. When intolerance becomes organized or institutionalized, it undermines democratic principles and jeopardizes global peace.

In the future, only educated and open-minded societies will flourish. The more tolerant the society, the more successful the country. Success and diversity go hand in hand.