Pakistan is prepared to face Afghanistan in the first match of the three-match T20 series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. (Friday).

At 9 o’clock Pakistan Standard Time, the game will begin. The third T-20 will be played on Monday, while the second T-20 will be played on Sunday.

At the stadium, a ceremony to officially unveil the series trophy had taken place the day before. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, and Rashid Khan, the captain of Afghanistan, were pictured holding the trophy in a post published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Earlier, Afghanistan Cricket Board and PCB jointly agreed to make slight changes to the itinerary of Afghanistan’s home three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The start of the series was brought forward by a day and will currently begin on March 24, with the previously two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE.

Pakistan squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, and Zaman Khan

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ma, Rashid Khan (c)