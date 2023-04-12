In Pakistan today on Wednesday, religious fervour and tight security are used to commemorate Hazrat Ali’s (R.A.) martyrdom day.

To prevent any unfortunate incidents, a strict security plan has been developed for the large processions that will be held in connection with the fourth caliph of Islam’s martyrdom day. Funeral processions will travel the predetermined routes and assemble at the predetermined locations throughout the nation.

Additional security cameras have been deployed in Lahore, the capital of Punjab, and thousands of police officers and other employees will be on duty to help secure the major procession.

The main funeral procession in the city will begin at Mubarak Haveli and end at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Mourners would have to go through three levels of security before they could join the parade.

On its journey from Nishtar Park to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, the major procession in Karachi would cross Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Kharadar.

All schools and institutions in Sindh will be closed today in observance of Youm-e-Ali due to the security situation.