LAHORE: On February 18, the nation will mark the night of blessings with utmost respect (Saturday). Observed by Muslims on the 27th night of Rajab (seventh month of Islamic Calendar). It is also known as Laylatul Meraj and Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi. In order to remember the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) trip to the presence of Allah, Shab-e-Meraj is observed.

Muslims gather together, pray, recite verses from the Quran, and offer supplications during this occasion. From dawn till sunset, they observe a daylong fast.

When Hazrat Jibrael (a.s) arrived to meet the last prophet and went to meet the Almighty on the Buraq on 27 Rajab-ul-Murajab, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was awarded the honour of Meraj.

When Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) visited the Aqsa Mosque, he oversaw the prayers of all the prophets.