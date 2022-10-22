Following the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a special session of the Punjab Assembly has been summoned today. Today, the special meeting of the current session of the provincial assembly was called by Sibtain Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Pakistani Election Commission in the Toshakhana issue will be the subject of a motion of disapproval that will be brought before the house.

Imran Khan was declared ineligible and no longer a member of the National Assembly by the ECP in a unanimous decision in the Toshakhana reference on Friday. Imran’s criminal prosecution for false declaration was ordered by the election commission.Imran Khan was found to have produced a fraudulent affidavit and to have engaged in corrupt behaviour.

On September 19, both sides’ arguments came to a finish, and the ECP had not yet made a judgement in the Toshakhana case. A five-person ECP panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the matter.

In accordance with Articles 62A, 63A, and 223 of the Constitution, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf forwarded the Toshakhana scandal-related disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to the ECP in August 2022.

The reference for disqualification was provided by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of the PML-N, along with Ali Gohar Khan and five other people.52 gifts that Toshakhana received from the former prime minister and which were forcibly removed at bargain rates were enumerated in the 28-page reference.

It has been found that the presents are worth an estimated Rs 142,042,100. The gifts were provided between August 2018 and December 2021.An MNA for the PML-N named Ranjha claims that Khan left out information from his 2018–2019 statement of assets regarding the gifts of watches from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.