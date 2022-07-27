The federal cabinet will review the issue resulting from the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling from yesterday, which pronounced Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to be the legitimately elected chief minister of Punjab, at a meeting today (Wednesday) at 2:00 PM at Parliament House.

The meeting was called on Tuesday by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

For the first time in the nation’s history, the cabinet was going to meet in the legislature.

Despite the reality that meeting’s topic had not yet been determined, the insider claimed that some important decisions were expected to make during the huddle.

However, the president and head of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, arranged the summit of the alliance members tomorrow at 3:00 PM at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary in Islamabad.

The PDM is an alliance of parties that is currently forming the government coalition at the Center (Thursday).