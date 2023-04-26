Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia today.

Ms. Nawaz departed for Saudi Arabia on April 11 to undertake Umrah. Ms. Nawaz and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, as well as other family members, celebrated Eidul Fitr after Ms. Nawaz completed her Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Her two daughters, son, and daughter-in-law were also present, along with her husband Muhammad Safdar.

Ms. Nawaz addressed the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial audio leak in an earlier remark she made on Sunday.

Ms. Nawaz raised alarm in a tweet that choices were being made based on the preferences of spouses and mothers-in-law rather than the constitution and the law.

She forewarned that such a course could result in unrest and disorder and reduce development and progress to the status of a pipe dream.

Additionally, Ms. Nawaz lambasted the election case-hearing bench of the Supreme Court, referring to it as a “Saas Court” or “Mother-in-Law Court.”