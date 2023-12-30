ISLAMABAD: Today is the last day for the scrutiny of nomination papers for elections.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be made till January 3 and the Election Tribunal will decide on these appeals by January 10.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their papers till January 12, candidates will be given election symbols on January 13 while general elections will be held on February 8.

According to the Election Commission, 28,626 nomination papers were submitted across the country.

The Election Commission has released the revised election schedule for certain seats, the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers of women and minorities will be January 13.