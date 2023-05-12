International Nurses Day is being marked today in Lahore to recognise their essential contribution to healthcare and health security. The day’s theme this year is “Our nurses, our future.”

In a statement, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandahri, Regional Director of the World Health Organisation for the Eastern Mediterranean, said that as we move closer to achieving universal health coverage, it is critical to invest in the nursing workforce.

According to him, maintaining global health requires that we protect the rights and well-being of nurses.