ISLAMBAD: On Wednesday, the nation’s first-ever digital population and housing census begins nationwide.

The survey’s field work will be done by up to 121,000 field enumerators. It will be finished by the first of the next month.

By the 30th of the next month, the data will be made public, and the Council of Common Interests will then ratify it.

The next general elections’ constituency delineation as well as the formulation of public policy will both be based on evidence-based, authentic data that adheres to international standards.

The SUPARCO and administration authorities of the relevant province, division, district, and tehsil will use geomapping and geotagging data to monitor the census teams.