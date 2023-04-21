LAHORE: The great philosopher, thinker, and poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s 85th death anniversary is being commemorated today to honour his contributions to the quest for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

He was born in Sialkot on November 9th, 1877. He was an outstanding spokesman of Indian Muslims and a key figure in the Pakistan Movement. On this date in 1938, Allama Iqbal passed away.

The idea of a separate country for Muslims on the subcontinent was created by Allama Iqbal, a great poet with vision, and it eventually took the form of Pakistan.

As per Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Allama Iqbal, a great philosopher of the East, offered the Muslim Ummah a distinct intellectual direction through his original philosophy and Urdu and Persian poetry.

He stated in a tweet today that the entire country pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of his passing.

According to Raja Pervez Ashraf, Speaker of the National Assembly, the Muslim Ummah can face today’s issues by following Allama Iqbal’s teachings.

In his message commemorating Allama Iqbal’s passing, he claimed that Iqbal’s poetry had awoken the Muslim Ummah from its slumber.

The Speaker claimed that Allama Iqbal advocated for Muslim unity and urged people to rely on their own power and resources.

According to Raja Pervez Ashraf, Allama Iqbal’s death anniversary offers Muslims a chance to consider his philosophy and teachings.

The poetry of Allama Iqbal, according to Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, is a source of illumination for all people. By adhering to his teachings, he claimed, we may guide the Muslim Ummah, particularly Pakistan, out of its current challenges.