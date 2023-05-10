Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be presented today (Wednesday) at the Police Lines Headquarters H-11/1 in Islamabad.

In place of F-8 Court Complex and Judicial Complex G-11/4 Islamabad, NAB and Toshakhana charges against PTI chief Imran Khan would reportedly be handled at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters H-11/1 Islamabad.

Additionally, a notification has been made in this regard. The notification states that the judges will travel to Police Lines Headquarters H11/1 Islamabad to conduct the NAB and Toshakhana cases’ hearings.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, has reportedly moved to the Police Lines Guest House, according to sources. On the other hand, the federal government granted Police Lines Guest House the status of a sub-jail in response to a plea from the NAB, and Imran Khan will stay there if physical remand is approved in the NAB case.

It is important to note that the IHC took notice when a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), assisted by Rangers, arrested former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan did not respond to the notices that were provided to him, according to the NAB, and his detention was “completely in line with law and as per NAB ordinance.”

Imran Khan’s cousin Saifullah Niazi claimed that the PTI leader had been detained on the grounds of the Islamabad High Court, where he had appeared in two cases. He was relocated to the NAB office in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Rangers personnel helped the NAB team throughout the operation.