The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) is being celebrated across the country with full religious fervor devotion and respect. The streets and streets of Pakistan are decorated with green lanterns and many buildings are lit with lamps. has also been arranged.

The day of the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is celebrated with enthusiasm all over the world, people in Pakistan also make special arrangements to celebrate this day. Mosques, houses, offices, neighborhoods, buildings, streets, and markets everywhere are decorated with beautiful flags and electric lights.

At the start of the day in Lahore Cantt, a 21-gun salute was fired at the Ayub Stadium, on this occasion, the atmosphere echoed with the echo of the cannons and the slogans of the army men, Takbeer Allahu Akbar.

At the beginning of the day, prayers were offered for peace, security, and stability in the country.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, the President of the State, Dr. Arif Alvi, said that the life of the Prophet Muhammad, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, is an embodiment of obedience to Allah, justice and justice, and compassion and love for human beings. are omnipresent and universal.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar in his message regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi said that for brotherhood between Muslims and people of different faiths, make the message of the Prophet (PBUH) a torch, the life of the Prophet (PBUH). A perfect example of compassion, tolerance, and love, his character and actions are the best examples for us.

On the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, attractive models of other holy places including Masjid-e-Nabawi are made on the streets and highways of the city, and fairs are also organized. Those who bought the decorative items said that they would continue to light lamps like this for the rest of their lives on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, a pot of hundred kheer was prepared in Gujranwala, while Eid Milad-ul-Nabi is being celebrated with full religious enthusiasm in Hyderabad and Sukkur as well.

Addressing the Rehmat-ul-Lameen conference organized by the Awqaf Department regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Lahore, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that we are believers of the Prophet, we will not be disappointed, Pakistan will definitely take off.

He said that the teachings that think about the destruction of the country are far from the Prophet.

Mohsin Naqvi said that it is the duty of the government to protect the lives property and rights of other religious minorities living in the country.

On the other hand, Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimin Raja Nasir Abbas has also announced to celebrate the 12th to 17th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with unity and unity and said that anti-Pakistan forces are trying to make us fight each other, we have to thwart these conspiracies.

He said that the Muslim Ummah is suffering from numerous problems, and the atmosphere of unity must be strengthened for the security of Pakistan and the Ummah, attempts to create chaos in Pakistan by giving religious color are going on, and the nation will together thwart these conspiracies.