Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister (FM), will soon go on a four-day visit to Japan.

On the invitation of the Government of Japan, Bilawal Bhutto is in the nation.

As part of his visit, Bilawal will meet with the prime minister and national security adviser of Japan as well as hold delegation-level discussions with Yoshimasa Hayashi, his Japanese counterpart.

The FM will also speak to the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), one of the top think tanks in Japan.

In addition, he will meet with prominent businesspeople, top executives, and representatives of several Japanese companies to discuss the potential for using Pakistani labour there.