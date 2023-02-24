KARACHI: On Friday, a Green Line bus in Karachi struck a footpath in an effort to save a youngster who had strayed into its route. This caused damage to the bus.

In the tragedy at Nagan Chowrangi in Karachi, the bus slammed into the grille while rescuing the boy.

Rescuers on the site reported that the bus’s front was entirely demolished and that numerous passengers had escaped through the windows.

The bus’s female passengers and the driver were hurt in the collision. Also, it impeded the movement of vehicles underneath the Nagan Chowrangi flyover.

In July 2014, the Green Line Bus project in Karachi was made public. The first stone was laid for the 17.8 km-long route connecting Surjani and Guru Mandir on February 26, 2016. Each vehicle can hold between 200 and 250 passengers.

The Green Line bus service runs hybrid buses over a 22-kilometer route from Surjani to the Municipal Park next to the Jama Textile market, stopping at 23 stations along the way.

Imran Khan, a former prime minister, officially launched the project on December 10, 2021, and on December 25, 2021, the service began limited operations for users.

There are 11 stations constructed in Surjani, Abdullah Chowk, Do Minute Chowrangi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, Jumma Bazar, Haideri, Board Office, Nazimabad Number One, Sanitary Market, and Numaish where passengers can use the service.