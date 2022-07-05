ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) released new instructions on Tuesday in anticipation of the approaching Eidul Azha, advising people to abide by the SOPs to avoid contracting the Covid-19 virus.



Of light of the rising trend in Covid cases, the forum has encouraged the public to take precautions and stay inside during the Eid holidays. The danger of a new wave was impending, thus it has been urged to travel only as much as is absolutely essential during the Eid holidays.



The NCOC mandates that the Eid prayers be offered in open areas in accordance with Covid-19 norms. Mosques should keep their windows and doors open for proper ventilation if prayers are held inside.

The NCOC advised that the Eid speech be kept succinct and thorough, and that people under the age of 15, the old, and those who are ill should be discouraged from participating in congregational prayers.



It said that any new animal marketplaces must abide by the rules for social distance and other safety precautions. The NCOC has instructed local officials to make sure that everyone who enters the market does so while appropriately donning a facemask (one that covers the mouth and nose).

On July 10, Eid ul Adha will be held. During this holiday, animals are sacrificed, boosting human interaction and the likelihood that the event may be a super spreader.

Eid prayers should really be conducted according to COVID guidelines in public areas.

To reduce attendance, Eid prayers should be offered in two to three shifts at a single location at different times.

The sermon (khutba) should be kept as brief as possible to minimise exposure.

Dissuade those who are ill, aged, or younger than 15 from attending prayers.

Face mask wear is required. To prevent crowding, the prayer space has multiple entry and exit points.

hand sanitizers being available and being used at the entrances and exits.

Social distance markers at the location of six feet.

Prayer mats should be brought by the worshipper. Encourage individuals to make their own wudhu/ablutions

After prayers, discourage handshakes and chatting at the location.

During the Eid festivities, stay away from gatherings. While distributing meat, adhere to SOPs.