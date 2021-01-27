ISLAMABAD:Officials of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said that PANAH has always

spoken of the health of the people. The use of tobacco or its derivatives is in no way beneficial to

human health. In order to make Pakistan one of the developed countries, the young generation has to

stay away from addictive factors. Increasing use of VELO in young boys and especially girls will be the

first step towards drug addiction including brain, heart, cancer and various diseases.

The government should ban the use of VELO , so that the disease-free young generation can grow up.This was stated by

the Civil Society Alliance of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) during a press briefing held at a

local hotel in Rawalpindi yesterday, which was presided over by PANAH President Major General (retd)

Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani.

He was accompanied by General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman, Senior

Vice President Ghulam Abbas, former Member Provincial Assembly Tehseen Fawad, Khalil Ahmed from

SPARC, Iram from HDF, Bilal Syed, former Commissioner Income Tax Abdul Hafeez , lawyers and

others.PANAH President Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that we have been active

in improving the health of the people for the last 36 years. To prevent this, it is necessary to eat simple

food, so that they can avoid diseases, if we stay healthy, then our children will be able to live a safe and

healthy life.We also work with the government to prevent diseases and their causes.

General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman said that In January-February 2020, British American Tobacco

(BAT) launched a flavored nicotine pouch called VELO in Pakistan, which was initially available in 2

flavors of Berry Frost and Parlor Mint, with a pouch placed between the gums and lips for 30 minutes.

But when swallowed, it makes your mind wander.

Khalil Ahmad from Sparc said that Initially, a box containing 20 pouches cost Rs. 100. With the increase

in demand, VELO has now gone up to Rs.160 to 180.

VELO is not only available in stores, but also online, which sells it. Gradually increasing day by day.

Iram and Bilal Syed Said that VELO users are being helped by Singers and artists to increase,It is sold to

ordinary citizens under the pretext of quitting tobacco,While the nicotine in VELO is also extracted from

tobacco leaves,It has 2 to 4 mg strength of nicotine for VELO addiction in Pakistan.

Senior Vice President Ghulam Abbas,Ex Mpa Tehseen Fawad,Ex Commissioner Income Tax Abdul Hafeez

and others said that Many countries have declared VELO unnecessary.In June 2018, the Norwegian

Directorate of Health ordered that a British American tobacco tobacco nicotine pouch be fined 150,000

a day.General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman said that according to the Norwegian currency NOK, if it

was not removed.Its sale in Norway was later outlawed.In Canada, in addition to being used in

prescription medicine, its use is prohibited.Legal experts in Kenya have taken a stand against nicotine

pouches (VELO), saying its use could increase the risk of heart disease, cancer and reproductive damage.

The government should not license this product.

VELO ‘s website states that people under the age of 18 cannot use it.The question is whether the shops are banned from selling it to children under the age of 18.This is not the case, because just as open cigarettes are available to children, so is the use of VELO.It

seems that the laws are made only to color the paper, because it has not been implemented.

Velo sufferers are young boys and especially girls, who cannot smoke openly due to social values.But VELO

can be easily used anywhere and at home. The government should immediately ban it to save its young

generation.