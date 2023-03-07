ISLAMABAD: To foster digital cooperation between the two nations, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud established the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in the nation’s capital.

The $100 million tech house is a component of Riyadh’s Vision 2030 strategy plan and aims to create job opportunities through cooperation with IT companies in South Asian nations.

Once Prince Fahad announced his plans during Future Fest, the international tech house was established a few months later. The tech company will operate under ILSA Interactive, a business that Pakistani businessman Salman Nasir and Prince Fahad co-founded.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour expressed his thoughts at the tech house’s inauguration ceremony and that it was an honour for him to do so. He referred to it as a catalyst for increased cooperation and development between the two Islamic countries.

He expressed the optimism that over 300 projects totaling at least $100 million in the next five years will generate more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan. The Saudi Prince also placed his faith in Pakistan’s workers and entrepreneurs to forge alliances that would change the game for both parties.

According to Vision 2030, the Saudi government has a sizable strategy for the digital transformation and has created a solid digital infrastructure for cooperation.