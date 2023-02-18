ISLAMABAD: Members of the previous ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gathered in front of Imran Khan’s home in Lahore, the provincial capital, to prevent the arrest of the former premier who announced the Jail Bharo movement.

Law enforcement officials were reportedly planning to disperse people this weekend, which could result in conflicts with PTI activists who are being charged with trespassing and camped out outside the party’s headquarters.

Together with other PTI leaders, Shibli Faraz, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ali Naveed Bhatti, Sadia Sohail, and Zubair Niazi arrived at Zaman Park.

PTI also posted messages on social media alerting people about the government’s most recent ruse and asking staff to immediately attend to Imran Khan’s home. The main political party cited allegations claiming that the federal government had planned Imran Khan’s arrest and was enlisting the assistance of the interim administration to carry it out.

زمان پارک آج بھی مکمل تیاری رہے ، ہمارا سامنا کم ظرف اور گھٹیا دشمن سے ہے۔۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 17, 2023

Just saw the same SHO again today. They are waiting for the crowd to reduce at zaman park. Mostly are elite policemen with machine guns. Another model town like massacre being planned? We have to be on alert. Rana sanaullah and Dirty Harry planning this. pic.twitter.com/NesN4grNWd — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) February 17, 2023

Many trends started trending on the microblogging site when PTI activists began to assemble outside Imran Khan’s home. PTI activists uploaded thousands of tweets about these trends.

Imran Khan announces that the “Jail Bharo” movement will start in Lahore

In an apparent last-ditch effort to pressure the government into calling elections, former prime minister Imran Khan declared on Friday that his party’s “Jail Bharo” movement will begin the next week.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding the conduct of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he made the statement while addressing the country. He stated that the “court arrest” drive would begin on Wednesday in Lahore.