Today is being observed as a day of mourning for the eight persons who were killed in Parachinar, Upper Kurram, including five teachers.

In remembrance and protest, every shop and market is closed.

The teachers’ community has criticised the occurrence. The protest drew thousands of attendees.

Five days of mourning have been declared by the Kurram Teachers Association. For a period of five days, all government schools in Parachinar will be closed.

Additionally, the solicitors have made their intention known not to show up in court.

After Jumma prayers, the deceased will be buried.

It should be reminded that on Thursday of last week, armed men opened fire at the Government High School Tari Mangal, killing eight persons, including five instructors.