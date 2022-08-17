Islamabad: On Wednesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail asked every business to export 10% of its goods in order to generate foreign currency for Pakistan and gave the assurance that the government will support exporters in this effort.

Speaking to the Leaders of Islamabad Business Summit, he asserted that adhering to four principles will put the nation on the path to prosperity and development: living within one’s means, encouraging exports, raising agricultural output, and putting a priority on children’s education.

Ismail said there was an urgent need to pinpoint the errors that had contributed to Pakistan’s development being slower than that of other nations.The finance minister stated that the nation was heavily indebted, with a deficit of Rs. 5.2 trillion last year and Rs. 3.5 trillion during the previous four years. According to him, during the five years of the previous PML-N administration, the deficit was Rs1.6 trillion.

The minister claimed that over the previous four years, the nation’s debt had more than doubled. However, he stressed, it would be restrained at Rs4tr for the remainder of the year.Ismail claimed that if the debt had been applied to increasing production, there wouldn’t have been a problem.

According to the minister, this month’s dollar inflows have outperformed dollar outflows as a result of the steps implemented by the current administration.Second, the minister stressed the urgent need to concentrate on diversifying exports to increase them. He claimed that over the previous 11 years, the export industry had received no attention, and as a result, there had been no significant increase and a fall in exports.