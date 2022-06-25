<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/06\/62b61d8d6a5b0.jpg" alt="BUDAPEST: Trenton Julian (bottom) of the US in action during the men\u2019s freestyle relay heat at Duna Arena.\u2014Reuters"\/><figcaption>BUDAPEST: On Thursday, Australian <a href="http:\/\/V">Molli<\/a>e O'Callaghan became the youngest women's 100m freestyle world champion in more than 30 years after overcoming "panic" to continue the run of teenage gold winners in Budapest.<br><br>Before the US men concluded the evening by winning the men's 200m freestyle relay, two American veterans\u2014Lilly King in the women's 200m breaststroke and<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> Ryan <\/a>Murphy in the men's 200m backstroke\u2014won historic gold medals.<br><br>There are reasons why this competition was a young <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">one<\/a>, according to Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook, who won the men's 200m breaststroke.<br><br>The 23-year-old remarked, "The year after the Olympics is a bit of a different sensation. The new blood is breaking through.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->