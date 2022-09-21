In Punjab, more than 2.3 million tilapia fish were released in ponds and lakes throughout various districts, creating an army of millions of mosquito-eating fish. The number of dengue fever cases in the province has increased, reaching 1,388, according to information provided by the office of the district house officer for Islamabad.

Along with the health division, the Punjab fisheries department has bred 2.3 million tilapia fish this year to eradicate dengue larvae and actively participates in dengue prevention. The tilapia is a little fish that, according to fisheries specialists, was revered in ancient Egypt as a sign of rebirth.

Scientists are currently researching ways to use this fish to repel mosquitoes that spread diseases like malaria. Dr. Sikandar Hayat, director general of Punjab Fisheries, discussed the three techniques for preventing a fever.

Since the dengue mosquito breeds in water, he claimed, the mechanical control method necessitates the removal of accumulated water. For instance, water found accumulated in air conditioners or tyre treads in homes is taken out, as is water discovered in bird dishes.

The larvae of the dengue mosquito are slain using chemicals in the chemical control method.This approach is employed in ponds where it is impossible to drain all the water.The biological method, which involves releasing tilapia fish into the water, is the third strategy for combating dengue.

According to Dr. Hayat, this is primarily employed in reservoirs where the water is used for drinking.He claimed that his crew releases tilapia and grass carp fish to biologically manage the dengue larvae after testing the pH (acidity or bitterness level) of the water and assessing its efficacy.