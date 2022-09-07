Mohammad Rizwan, the star wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, dedicated his new ICC T201 ranking to captain Babar Azam on Wednesday.

When he deposed his skipper on Wednesday, Rizwan finally ended his captain’s more than 1,000-day stretch of holding the top spot in the T20I rankings.

In the most recent rankings published on the IAAF website, Rizwan has earned 815 points, up 19 points, for his unwavering performances at the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.ICC website.

The new ICC number one T20I batsman responded to his accomplishment by claiming that this should be considered the 1,156th day of captain Babar Azam’s rule.

The captain said, “Captain or I, we really aren’t different from one another.

King continues to rule. Rizwan posted on Twitter, “Hum sab Aik hain [We are together].”

He also thanked his followers for their love, support, and prayers. In the current T20 Asia Cup 2022, Rizwan maintained his excellent record in the shorter format by scoring back-to-back fifties.

With this continuous play, Rizwan’s rating increased to 815, enabling him to beat Babar and take the top spot among T20I batters.