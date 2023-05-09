Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and a former prime minister, has departed for Islamabad to attend the high court hearings on his cases.

The PTI chairman shifted the time of his departure. First, he wanted to depart at 6 am, but he left his Lahore home in Zaman Park around 9 am.

Imran Khan is currently the subject of charges before the Islamabad High Court relating to his public criticism of governmental institutions and his participation in the assault on Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The cases will be heard at 2:30 pm by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Imran Khan will show up in front of the judge.

Only select individuals with court permits were permitted entry.

The Islamabad High Court has been subject to strict safety regulations both inside and outside.