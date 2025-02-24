Islamabad– Saturday, 22nd February 2025

The Millennium University College (TMUC) and Roots Millennium Schools hosted their highly anticipated Alumni Recognition, Networking, and Gala Dinner on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Future World, Gulberg Greens. The grand event, which was sponsored by JS Bank, UBL, HBL, and Bank Alfalah, served as a monumental occasion to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of TMUC alumni, acknowledge their impact across various sectors, and provide an opportunity for them to reconnect, network, and relive the bond they share with their alma mater.

The evening began with an official welcome from Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TMUC & Roots Millennium Schools, Ambassador Masood Khan, President of TMUC Higher Education Group, Ms. Aamna Salik, Dean of Academics and Internationalization at TMUC, and other esteemed leadership members, setting the tone for a night of celebration under the theme #CelebratingOurRoots.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious TMUC Alumni Recognition Awards, which recognized alumni across various categories, including Young Business Entrepreneur, Rising Social Entrepreneurs, Champion of Change, Excellence in Arts and Media, Academic Excellence, and more. Notable alumni included Shahzada Murad Nazir, CEO of Blue Madrin Developers, Naymah Adnan, Naymah Adnan, a multiple prestigious scholarship holder, and Hassan Abdullah, a rising stylish and entrepreneur.

The awards ceremony also featured an inspiring address by Ambassador Masood Khan, who spoke on the future vision of TMUC, highlighting the institution’s strategic direction and its role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

In addition to the awards, a special moment was dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of TMUC’s sponsors. JS Bank, UBL, HBL, and Bank Alfalah were honored for their continued support, helping to make the event a reality. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Amabassador Masood Khan, and senior TMUC leadership presented mementos to the sponsors, expressing their heartfelt gratitude for their commitment to education and entrepreneurship.

The evening also saw touching reflections on the legacy of Roots Millennium Schools and the pioneering impact of TMUC in education, as shared by Ms. Sabina Zakir, Director of Community & Outreach, and Ms. Verda Yousuf, Head of Alumni Relations & Industry Engagement.

A special tribute was made to the exceptional TMUC faculty members whose dedication to nurturing and mentoring students has helped shape the success stories of the alumni. Their unwavering commitment to excellence was recognized and celebrated with heartfelt applause from all present.

Guests were then treated to an exciting Alumni Raffle Lucky Draw, followed by a fabulous networking session and gala dinner. The evening concluded with a mesmerizing Qawwali performance, immersing the guests in the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, and creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, in his closing remarks, thanked all those who contributed to the evening’s success, including the organizing team, sponsors, and alumni. As the event drew to a close, attendees were reminded that no matter where life takes them, they will always be part of the TMUC and Roots Millennium family.