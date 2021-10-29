ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday presided over a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the situation emerging out of protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The meeting was attended by ministers, the national security adviser and the services and intelligence chiefs.

Apart from the protests, the country’s top body of civil and military leaders discussed matters related to the national security.

A deadlock persists between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the second round of talks concluded without any progress the other day.

Both sides will begin the third round of talks today or tomorrow, according to sources.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter post that the government won’t hold talks with the protesters until they clear the roads and those responsible for the policemen’s killing are turned in to the authorities. He urged people to dissociate themselves from the TLP protests and not become part of the terrorism against the state.