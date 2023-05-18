The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) asked its members to prepare for the ‘Save Pakistan’ march which will take place from Monday, May 22, from Karachi to Islamabad.

TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi expressed his sadness in a news release about how the “entire system was being sacrificed at the altar of the ego of a few.”

He laid the blame for the unrest in the nation on both the administration and the opposition.

“An organised and unrestrained attack on the national institutions only helps to emphasise the incapacity of the ruling elite. The state has already been destroyed and is now being destroyed by egotism, hubris, and ineptitude.

Everybody is aware of how the current ruling class came to be in power and how they have ruined the economy by enacting policies that have had terrible effects on every aspect of life. The economy is becoming worse every day. The TLP will be on the roads on Monday, according to the press release, and it requires efforts from all parties involved to preserve the nation.