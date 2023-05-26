London: The historic sword of Tipu Sultan was auctioned in the UK for around 5 billion rupees. According to a foreign news agency, the sword of the 18th century King Tipu Sultan was sold for 14 million pounds. This sword was found in the private quarters of Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore. Some of Tipu Sultan’s associates had treacherously helped the British army to kill him.

When Tipu Sultan’s sword was put up for auction, the administration did not expect the sword to fetch such a high price. Sultan’s sword was sold for 14 million pounds, about 5 billion rupees.

According to the British auction house, Tipu Sultan’s sword was presented to British Major General David Baird as a token of his bravery after his martyrdom. Tipu Sultan ruled the kingdom of Mysore in South India between 1782 and 1799. He was given the title Tiger of Mysore for the bravery with which he defended his kingdom.