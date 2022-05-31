ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that time has arrived for Pakistan and Turkey to further leverage on their excellent bonds to upgrade the bilateral ties as era of regional connectivity and shared development called for fresh approach.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted his views prior to his departure to Turkey on a three-day official visit.

“Departing for visit to Turkey. Time has come for Pakistan & Turkey to leverage their excellent bonds to upgrade bilateral ties. Era of regional connectivity, shared development & common destiny calls for a fresh approach. Look forward to discussing this with my brother (RTErdogan) Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Departing for visit to Turkey. Time has come for Pakistan & Turkey to leverage their excellent bonds to upgrade bilateral ties. Era of regional connectivity, shared development & common destiny calls for a fresh approach. Look forward to discussing this with my brother @RTErdogan — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 31, 2022

During his visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, SAPMs, and senior officials.

The prime minister will have tete-a-tete with President Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues.

A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will travel separately to Turkey to participate in the business engagements.

This year, Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During the visit, the prime minister of Pakistan and the president of Turkey would jointly unveil a logo, marking the commencement of celebrations of this important milestone in the long history of exceptional bilateral ties.

The foreign office spokesperson in a separate press release said that the historic and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Turkey were firmly anchored in common faith, shared history, and a glorious tradition of mutual support to each other on issues of core interest.

“The Turkish leadership and the government have steadfastly supported the just cause of Kashmir. Turkey is an important and active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The two countries have convergent views on a range of issues including peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Palestine, and countering Islamophobia,” it was added.