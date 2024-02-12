FRANTIC discussions over potential power structures have begun behind closed doors, and there will be many who are keen to end the election chapter and accept the results as final.

But the populace, many of whom overcame a protracted campaign of intimidation and numerous obstacles to cast a ballot, does not appear to be in the mood to accept defeat. It has a valid argument not to.

Voters should be provided with explanations for the major anomalies in this election, and the ECP should act quickly to allay their worries. The biggest problem, as indicated by the stark differences between the reported results, appears to be the outright theft of the public mandate in several regions of the nation. The strongest, in actuality, has a very wide divergence. It is obvious that there was a problem with the results tabulation procedure in these constituencies, and it needs to be looked into and fixed right away.

There appear to be a good number of candidates who are in a position to launch a strong challenge, even though investigations will get challenging in areas where candidates were never given Form 45—a severe anomaly that has been flagged by multiple poll observers.

Several PTI-backed independents in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Islamabad are among them; some of them witnessed easy wins turn into overnight losses. Others are probably going to follow suit. Salman Akram Raja in Lahore, at least, has already challenged his RO’s result in court.

The ECP ought to act before things become more chaotic. Withholding the results of the Daska by-election in February 2021 was the first severe and moral measure taken by the current CEC. Now, similar action is required, particularly in those areas where the losing candidates have substantial evidence to support their claims. Furthermore, the ECP must permit a recount in any situation where the rules specify it. Any material that can assist auditors in cross-checking its findings should also be made public. The organisation has a chance to regain its reputation now. It needs to move fast because of mounting international pressure.