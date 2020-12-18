Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has tweeted in response to Facebook’s claims that forthcoming ad tracking in iOS 14 will be “devastating” for small businesses.
Following Facebook’s blog post and two newspaper ads claiming Apple’s privacy features will irrevocably damage the internet, Tim Cook has tweeted about Apple’s position.
While Facebook’s public position is that Apple’s forthcoming iOS 14 privacy feature will be “devastating” for small business, it expects to lose revenue itself. Having previously estimated a 50% drop in ad revenue, it now predicts 60%.
Ad tracking is now expected to come to iOS 14 in early 2021. It will mean that users are notified that an app wants to track their use, and will ask them to accept or reject this.
Separately, Apple’s new privacy labels in the App Store are meant to tell users what their data will be used for, before they download an app.