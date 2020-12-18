Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has tweeted in response to Facebook’s claims that forthcoming ad tracking in iOS 14 will be “devastating” for small businesses.

Following Facebook’s blog post and two newspaper ads claiming Apple’s privacy features will irrevocably damage the internet, Tim Cook has tweeted about Apple’s position.

We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first. pic.twitter.com/UnnAONZ61I — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2020

While Facebook’s public position is that Apple’s forthcoming iOS 14 privacy feature will be “devastating” for small business, it expects to lose revenue itself. Having previously estimated a 50% drop in ad revenue, it now predicts 60%.

Ad tracking is now expected to come to iOS 14 in early 2021. It will mean that users are notified that an app wants to track their use, and will ask them to accept or reject this.

Separately, Apple’s new privacy labels in the App Store are meant to tell users what their data will be used for, before they download an app.