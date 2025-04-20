Lahore: The previous criminal record of TikTok fraudster Kashif Zameer has come to light. According to sources, serious cases have been registered against Kashif Zameer in several police stations of Lahore and Sialkot.

Cases of extortion and damaging the reputation of the Government of Pakistan have been registered against TikToker Kashif Zameer, while a case has also been registered against the accused under the PECA Act.

Sources say that cases such as bribery, cheque dishonor, fraud, illegal weapons, breach of trust and forgery are also registered against Kashif Zameer.

More than a dozen serious cases have been registered against the habitual offender and he has been arrested repeatedly in the past.

According to sources, Kashif Zameer was arrested from Murree in a PECA Act case and is still on physical remand with the police.