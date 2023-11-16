Pakistan’s famous TikToker Hareem Shah has claimed that he has been offered season 17 of the most popular Indian reality show, Bigg Boss, which is running on Indian TV these days.

Hareem Shah posted his picture on the social networking website X and also said that he has been offered to participate in an Indian reality show.

Hareem Shah said in his tweet ‘I have been invited for Bigg Boss season 17’, he also asked the opinion of the users ‘Should I accept this offer and go to Bigg Boss or not?’

A number of users commented on Hareem Shah’s tweet, some suggested he accept the Indian channel’s offer and said to go and make Pakistan famous, while a few users asked him to decline the offer.

It should be noted that the 17th season of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss started in October last month.

Bigg Boss 17 has aired 31 episodes so far, this season Manoor Farooqui, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikas Jain (Vicky), Esha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Jaganna Vohra, and Manara Chopra are the most popular candidates.