KARACHI: After TikToker Ayesha was brought in ‘dead’ under suspicious circumstances at Jinnah Hospital a few days ago, the Karachi police on Tuesday filed a murder complaint against her.

In response to Sultan, the father of Ayesha, filing a complaint, a case was opened under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code. At a private party three days earlier, Ayesha allegedly overdosed on drugs and passed away.

Ali, Sameer, Pinky, Jibran Saleem, were suggested in the case. After dropping the girl off at the hospital, the nominee for the charge had fled.

Jibran has already been detained by police.