KARACHI : In yet another shocking incident, a security guard accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in the port city’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The security guard employed at a flour mill was shooting a video with his friend to upload it on the popular short-video sharing app when he shot himself.

The police said the video saved in his mobile phone shows him putting a rifle on his chest. During the recording, he accidentally pulls the trigger of the rifle and a bullet pierces his chest, resulting in his death.

The deceased, identified as Anwar Ali, was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His friend, who was filming the video, has been taken into custody. Earlier on November 21, a security guard in Karachi lost his life while making a video for TikTok.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where a security guard accidentally shot himself dead when he was making a TikTok video while pointing out a pistol over his head. Separately, a girl allegedly set the house on fire after elders prevented her from making TikTok videos. The father of the girl, Aziz Ahmed Khilji, had lodged the first information report with the local police alleging his daughter set their house alight after he tried and stopped her from making videos for the short video sharing platform TikTok. The FIR on father’s complaint reads that upon preventing the daughter from making videos for the platform, she maligned him and then set fire to the house. Later, police arrested the girl. The TikTok craze has overtaken youth in the country and they are not even hesitating in risking their lives for the videos.