Islamabad: According to the National Assembly Spokesperson, extraordinary security arrangements have been made in the Parliament House and its premises for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

According to Express News, the meeting will be attended by top government and military leadership. The meeting will discuss the overall current security situation of the country in detail.

The National Assembly Spokesperson said that the parliamentary leaders of all political parties and their nominated representatives will attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

In this important meeting, the military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee on the security challenges facing the country and the steps taken to address them.

Law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to ensure security during the meeting. Strict security measures have been taken inside and around the Parliament House.

According to the National Assembly Spokesperson, the meeting will be in-camera and the media will not have access to the parliament building and the cards issued to the media will be ineffective for tomorrow.

No unauthorized person will be allowed to enter the premises of Parliament House during the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. No mobile phones will be allowed inside the National Assembly Hall during the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.