Mumbai: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff was cheated of Rs 58 lakhs.

According to an report, Ayesha Shroff has been cheated of 58 lakhs. Jackie Shroff’s wife has filed a case with the Mumbai police against her and the Director of Operations of Tiger’s Gym MMA Matrix Company.

In this case, he has named Alan Fernandes, director of operations of the gym, who has been booked under Sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468.

Ayesha Shroff has accused Alan Fernandes of taking huge amounts of money and embezzling money for organizing tournaments in India and outside India.

According to the Indian media report, from December 2018 to January 2023, the accused deposited a total of 58 lakh Indian rupees in his personal account instead of the company’s bank account.

However, no statement has come out from the named accused Alan Fernandes in this regard.