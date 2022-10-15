Tiger 3 now has a release date, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie will debut on Diwali of the next year. The main actors made the major announcement on their social media accounts.

Maneesh Sharma, who also directed Band Baaja Baaraat, will helm Tiger 3, which would be released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.Tiger has a new date: Diwali 2023, according to Salman Khan.

Only at a large screen close to you, commemorate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 #ManeeshSharma .As was previously indicated, the movie was slated for an Eid release. However, the release date has now been moved to Diwali by the producers.

Salman Khan’s eyes and half of his mask-covered face are all that can be seen in the photo. As soon as he posted the image and made the announcement, fans quickly began using emojis in the comments area.

Katrina Kaif also shared the same image, along with the caption, “Tiger & Zoya are coming on Diwali 2023. Only at a big screen nearby, commemorate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 releases in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi @beingsalmankhan .

In the Farhad Samji-directed film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will play the lead role. Additionally, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Venkatesh Daggubati appear in the movie. The anticipated release date is December 30, 2022.

In the upcoming movie Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif will appear. On November 4, the horror-comedy will be released. Vijay Sethupathi is also having a Merry Christmas in her cat.