In the T20 Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan and India will play in a high-octane match that cricket fans across the world are anxiously anticipating. The fact that tickets for the event were instantly sold out online shows how much anticipation there is for the epic showdown between arch-rivals.

According to a source, about 0.75 million individuals visited Platinumlist, one of the most popular websites in the UAE for ticket booking, to get tickets for the high-octane match that is set to take place on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

Due to intense online activity, the ticket-selling website temporarily collapsed as well.

Additionally, there was a significant attendance for the in-person ticket sale because the tickets were rapidly sold out. According to media reports, many reportedly waited in line for approximately two hours before the start of ticket sales.

The two bitter rivals last played each other at the T20 World Cup in 2021. Pakistan won their first World Cup match against their neighbours, defeating India by a margin of 10 wickets.

India and Pakistan are anticipated to clash three times at the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. The top two teams in groups A and B will rematch in the super 4 stages in accordance with the tournament’s scheduling pattern.India and Pakistan are heavy favourites to meet in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup championship match because to their previous dominance in T20 Internationals.