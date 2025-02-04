Karachi: Tickets for the tri-nation series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy began on Tuesday. Online tickets for the ODI series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa were also offered for sale.

A large number of ticket buyers turned up at the designated TCS centers in Karachi. The third match of the series will be played between Pakistan and South Africa on February 12, while the final is scheduled for February 14.

10 tickets can be purchased on one identity card. The ticket rates for these matches are general 350 and 500 rupees, first class 750 and 1000, premium 1000 and 1500, VIP 1500 and 2000, VVIP 4000 and 5000, while the gallery has been set at 5000 and 6000 rupees.